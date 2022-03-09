Conde Nast, which publishes magazines such as Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair, has said it is suspending publishing operations in Russia, citing the Ukraine conflict and the safety of its editorial staff.

In a statement published on Conde Nast's website on Tuesday, chief executive Roger Lynch said the company was “shocked and horrified by the senseless violence and tragic humanitarian crisis in Ukraine”.

He said new legislation in Russia – which could see individuals jailed for up to 15 years for publishing “fake news” about the military – meant the publisher could not guarantee the safety of its journalists and editors.

“To that end, we have decided to suspend all of our publishing operations with Conde Nast Russia at this time.”

Lynch said the company would continue its mission of producing trusted and compelling journalism.

A past edition of 'Vogue Russia'. Photos: Twitter.com

The Russian edition of Vogue was first launched in 1998, according to Conde Nast's local website, and the publishing house produces Russian-language editions of titles including GQ, Tatler and Glamour.

The West has imposed a range of sanctions on Russia for its military incursion in Ukraine launched February 24, which have devastated the economy and pushed the central bank to impose sweeping capital controls.

Moscow has also seen a raft of cultural sanctions and dozens of high-profile brands have announced they are suspending operations over the conflict.