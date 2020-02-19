Scores of farmers are concerned that they might be evicted from their agricultural land in Magħtab, the Nationalist Party said.

In a statement, the party's agriculture spokesman Edwin Vassallo said Wasteserv issued a notice indicating the company would be taking 226 tumoli of tilled agricultural land in the Magħtab area for the extension of the landfill.

This was the equivalent of 35 football grounds.

This, Mr Vassallo said, would mean the eviction of the farmers from their fields as well as of residents who lived in the area.

He said that, according to the farmers, some 400 tumoli of land including the 226 tumoli of ploughed land.

Mr Vassallo said the Nationalist Party will continue to work on the case for all the truth as to why the land was being taken to be uncovered.