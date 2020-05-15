Wasteserv expects a waste-to-energy facility in Magħtab to cost up to €190 million to build and a further €200 million to run over two decades.

The figures were cited by the waste management agency in a statement on Friday, alerting potential bidders that they have six weeks to complete a pre-qualification questionnaire related to their proposal.

Wasteserv has dubbed the Magħtab complex, which will feature four different waste plants, 'Ecohive'.

It will see all waste management activities concentrated at Magħtab with all other facilities, such as the Sant-Antnin plant will be “handed back to the people as green areas” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia had said.

It will include a new plant for the management of dry recyclable material, and a plant to treat organic waste to extract energy and produce compost for use in agriculture. The abattoir waste incinerator, which is also used for clinical waste, will be replaced.

According to Wasteserv, the design and construction of the facility should cost between €160 and €190 million. The agency is budgeting a further €200 million outlay to commission and run the plant for a period of 20 years.

Wasteserv has said it expects the as-yet unbuilt plant to start operating by the end of 2023.

Those interested are being urged to provide information on their financial and economic standing, experience and competence for the completion of this contract. The PQQ can be accessed here.

Bidders have until June 25, 9.30am to provide information. Three candidates will be shortlisted.