Last weekend's Sliema Christmas Market fizzled a bit of magic in the air, attracting hundreds of visitors over three days.
Held along Bisazza Street, the market featured a wide range of stalls selling seasonal gifts and decorations, local produce, homemade goodies, crafts, jewellery, last-minute gifts, seasonal food, mulled wine, drinks and much more.
All outlets in Bisazza Street were also be open for a truly wonderful shopping experience.
Father Christmas was also in attendance, delighting the little ones and adding to the fun with a bellyful of laughter and plenty of selfie opportunities.
Visitors were encouraged to leave a gift under the giant Christmas tree. These gifts will be donated to charity.