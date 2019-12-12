Last weekend's Sliema Christmas Market fizzled a bit of magic in the air, attracting hundreds of visitors over three days.

Video: Reuben Testa

Held along Bisazza Street, the market featured a wide range of stalls selling seasonal gifts and decorations, local produce, homemade goodies, crafts, jewellery, last-minute gifts, seasonal food, mulled wine, drinks and much more.

All outlets in Bisazza Street were also be open for a truly wonderful shopping experience.

Father Christmas was also in attendance, delighting the little ones and adding to the fun with a bellyful of laughter and plenty of selfie opportunities.

Visitors were encouraged to leave a gift under the giant Christmas tree. These gifts will be donated to charity.