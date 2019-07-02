Fireworks are part and parcel of every Maltese festa and despite controversies surrounding environmental and noise pollution, towns and villages seem to be putting up an increasingly grand spectacle year after year, often involving synchronised displays.

The truth is most Maltese, and tourists alike, love fireworks and are annually left in awe by the different effects such as strobes, willows, comets and pattern shells that light up the balmy summer night sky to the beat of music.

One of the factories that has been producing such a show for the past years is St Andrew’s Band Fireworks Factory of Luqa. It is now getting ready to wow the crowd again with its eighth spectacle titled PryoStars 2019 – A Kind of Magic, held as part of the locality’s feast dedicated to St Andrew.

Riding on the success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, and as its title suggests, the 25-minute show will feature music by the legendary band Queen.

Different types of fireworks manufactured at St Andrew’s Band Fireworks Factory.

“We try to keep tabs on what our audience likes,” Andrei Zammit, one of the volunteers at the factory, said.

“We typically include a variation of genres, such as pop, rock, dance and classic music to suit all tastes… and we always aim to offer something different than fireworks displays elsewhere.”

According to Mr Zammit, St Andrew’s factory is small compared to other complexes in Malta, but the amount and quality of fireworks manufactured is no less impressive.

Twelve licensed volunteers work all year round to produce various types of pyrotechnical elements but as the feast approaches, more licensed volunteers join in to give a helping hand.

During the past year, they produced about 800 Maltese traditional multi-break shells and a higher number of spherical shells, cylindrical colour shells and comets and mines, which are typical elements of fireworks shows. However, not all of these are being used during St Andrew’s feast, as a percentage is sold to generate some revenue.

Andrei Zammit (right) with other volunteers of the St Andrew’s Band Fireworks Factory of Luqa.

Most of the display’s components have already been moved to the field in Gudja Road, from where they will be let off tomorrow.

But how are the fireworks perfectly synchronised to the melodies?

Mr Zammit explains that the process behind pyromusical displays is a complex one, involving the pyrotechnicians’ ability and the creativity of those who prepare the show’s design, besides modern-day technology.

“The show is made up of two main parts: the fireworks and the design of the show. The fireworks that are used in the display are manufactured all year long, while the design of the show starts about four months prior to the event,” Mr Zammit said.

First, the songs are chosen. These are often edited to make a medley.

“Although this might seem like any easy step, it’s one of the most important. If the choice of songs is poor, and does not reflect the audience’s tastes, there’s a good chance that the show will be a disappointing one for many. So we try to look at what’s trending and build on − and adapt − ideas that have succeeded in the past,” Mr Zammit noted.

All the gear required for PyroStars 2019 ­ – A Kind of Magic is being positioned in a field in Gudja Road, Luqa, from where the fireworks will be let off tomorrow. Photos: St Andrew’s Band Fireworks Factory

Once the music has been selected, a particular software program is used to virtually split the area where the show will be taking place. The area is thus divided into different posts and each post is further divided into sections.

The music is then loaded on to the program and special markers are placed along specific sections of the songs.

“These indicate where some particular type of firework will be let off,” Mr Zammit pointed out.

At the end of this phase, all the fireworks to be used start being separated according to the type, post and section. At the end of this phase, the software creates a virtual simulation of the show.

“This is a very important step as the volunteers can see the display from the audience’s perspective. We’ll notice any possible faults and also whether the design we had in mind will take shape or not,” Mr Zammit said.

“You also have to be very careful about the type of firework and colour used because certain effects can wipe out others,” he added.

Technology h

as certainly progressed over the years, making life easier for the firework enthusiasts.

“In the beginning, a manual system involving a board with a huge number of switches and relays was used. A person was responsible to turn on the switches when the fireworks were to be let off,” Mr Zammit said.

“Today, we have a computer that simply follows instructions. The communication between the different elements is wireless.”

St Andrew’s factory uses the PyroDigiT system which is provided by the Maltese-Italian company Pyroemotions.

“We work hand in hand with these professionals to be able to put up a show of such a calibre,” Mr Zammit remarked.

The pyromusical display has sometimes been complemented by the use of a tall tower and a huge Catherine wheel, but these won’t be available this year.

Mr Zammit admits it’s too big an expense to use them every year, however, he is certain this will not impinge on the spectacle’s success.

“I guarantee you it will be a beautiful experience and the audience will definitely enjoy it,” he said.

PryoStars 2019 – A Kind of Magic will take place tomorrow in Gudja Road, Luqa, at 9pm. For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.