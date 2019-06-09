On the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Żurrieq, the Mount Carmel Fireworks Factory will present its annual fireworks spectacle Magic in the Sky at 9.30pm onwards off Mqabba Road, Żurrieq. The pyromusical spectacle is renowned for its colourful fireworks and their choreography to music. The programme will also include the letting off of traditional Maltese shells and a ground fireworks display in the village square.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.