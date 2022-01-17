Hall of Fame NBA legend Magic Johnson has called out the Los Angeles Lakers, slamming them on social media after they suffered an embarrassing 37-point defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

In what was the second-largest defeat of LeBron James’ career, the Lakers were clobbered 133-96 by the Nuggets on Saturday night, prompting a strong reaction from Johnson.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Magic Johnson tweeted to his 5.1 million Twitter followers. “Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta