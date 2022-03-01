Ja Morant produced a virtuoso 52-point performance as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 in the NBA’s Western Conference clash on Monday.

Morant made 22 of 30 shots from the field in a magical display for Memphis, two days after scoring 46 points in a win over Chicago.

Morant’s career-high masterpiece included two dazzling season highlights — starting with an astonishing dunk over the Spurs’ Austrian player Jakob Poeltl.

