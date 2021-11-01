Magical adventure for all the family, with loads of new attractions between December 3, 2021 and January 9, 2022.

Following last year’s success of the first Malta Illuminated Trail Drive Thru edition at Gianpula Fields due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are glad to announce that this year the event will be held as originally intended with a majectic Walk Thru experience at the magical Verdala Palace in Buskett. The event will once again be held in collaboration with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. A spectacular walk-about journey through the walkways of one of Malta’s national gems featuring hundreds of new, larger-than-life lantern illuminated sculptures, light installations, projections and much more.

Spot the glittering structures like the four-metre Dragon, the Train Station, the Artic World, Candy Land and various other creatures.

Once darkness sets, the gardens will come to life and a controlled number of ticketed guests can then discover and enjoy the art of illumination and this magical festival of light in a safe and restricted manner. The trail has been designed to allow only a few guests in scheduled time intervals. The trail takes about 45 to 70 minutes.

As per current regulations, all events in Malta are currently restricted to vaccinated attendees only. When booking tickets online, guests will also be asked to confirm that they are in possession of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Temperature will be checked upon entrance and an approved vaccine certificate needs to be presented together with an identification document. Individuals who are 12 years and over need to have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate. Children under 12 years of age can attend without a PCR test if accompanied by a vaccinated parent/guardian.

So wrap up warm and enjoy a walk under the stars at The Magical Illuminated Trail. For tickets visit www.illuminatedtrailmalta.com.