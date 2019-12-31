The Christmas edition of the Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, offers an ideal opportunity to get children excited by the science behind Christmas.

Visitors will be able to watch elf chemists, programmers and engineers hard at work in Santa’s workshop and take part in elf-led workshops and science shows.

They can also experiment with light, colours and shadows, and unleash the inner artist within them and learn about chemistry while designing and making Christmas tree ornaments from cardboard.

Esplora Christmas is being held at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, today and from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm. It will be closed tomorrow. For more information, visit http://esplora.org.mt/ christmas-at-esplora-2/.