Updated Wednesday 7.56am
A female patient was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly fell off an operating table.
The 58-year-old had just undergone surgery when the incident happened, according to sources.
News about the incident emerged on Tuesday evening when Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that he had requested a magisterial inquiry. The incident took place in a Mater Dei Hospital operating theatre.
A statement issued late on Tuesday night by the Department of Information said only that a woman was injured in the incident.
The statement gave no further details, including how the incident happened.