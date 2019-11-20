Updated Wednesday 7.56am

A female patient was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly fell off an operating table.

The 58-year-old had just undergone surgery when the incident happened, according to sources.

News about the incident emerged on Tuesday evening when Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that he had requested a magisterial inquiry. The incident took place in a Mater Dei Hospital operating theatre.

A statement issued late on Tuesday night by the Department of Information said only that a woman was injured in the incident.

The statement gave no further details, including how the incident happened.