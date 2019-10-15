Newly-appointed magistrate Nadine Lia is to decree in chambers whether to abstain from the compilation of evidence into the 2015 Paqpaqli ghall-Istrina incident because she is acquainted to one of the persons charged.

Magistrate Lia had been due to take over the case. The case was formerly presided by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, who had to hand it over when be became a judge.

Criminal proceedings were instituted against Paul Bailey, owner/driver of a Porsche Spyder sportscar which crashed into the crowd during the charity motorshow in October 2015, severely injuring several people. Thirteen former members of the organising committee were also accused of responsibility.

When the case was called on Tuesday, Magistrate Lia declared that, for the sake of transparency and the law, since she was socially acquainted to Tonio Darmanin, one of the persons charged, she could not preside the case.