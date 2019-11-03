Magistrate Paul Coppini, who served in the Gozo Courts since 1994, presided over the last sitting on October 25. After delivering judgment, Magistrate Coppini (below, fourth from right) made a speech, highlighting his views on various issues, showing his appreciation to all those who assisted him during his tenure of work. Several speeches were delivered in his honour, acknowledging Magistrate Coppini’s commitment during his long career, embracing honesty and integrity in delivering judgments. A reception, attended by all the staff, lawyers, members of the judiciary and his family, followed.
