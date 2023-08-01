Magistrate Joe Mifsud expressed regret on Tuesday over an incident in his courtroom last week and said the court had had no intention to humiliate the prosecution officer or anyone else but only wished to enforce order in proceedings.

He was reacting after the Chamber of Advocates in a statement called for the judiciary to treat lawyers with respect after the prosecutor was given a public dressing down.

The Chamber said that Magistrate Mifsud had sought to humiliate prosecutor Angele Vella during the July 4 hearing.

He ordered her to stand in the dock alongside the defendant and threatened to find her in contempt of court after she sought to argue her point following criticism from the magistrate.

The magistrate believed the prosecutor had been late to request a witness to testify. The incident happened during the compilation of evidence in the case against Roderick Cassar, who stands accused of the murder of his wife Bernice.

The Chamber of Advocates said the magistrate’s behaviour was unbecoming and only served to undermine public trust in the judiciary and its work.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Mifsud minuted that the court was sorry about what happened, explaining that the court had simply applied a measure to ensure order in the courtroom and had no intention to humiliate the prosecution officer or anyone else.

He said that what had happened was motivated by the court's desire for justice to be served within a reasonable time, even in light of a bill currently before Parliament, whereby compilation proceedings are to be concluded within one year.