The magistrate presiding over challenge proceedings filed by Repubblika declared in court that she had received a threatening letter related to the case.

The declaration was made by Magistrate Nadine Lia in open court when the case was reappointed for a hearing on Thursday morning, two days after the anonymous letter was sent to her, warning that her career and personal life were at stake.

The hearing was over in a couple of minutes and was abruptly brought to an end when Magistrate Lia said that the sitting was being temporarily suspended “for five minutes,” retiring to chambers before Repubblika’s lawyer, Jason Azzopardi, could put forward his request to minute something.

The magistrate made reference to the relative provision of the Code of Organization and Civil Procedure which states that when a member of the judiciary receives an “anonymous letter” or communication containing “insulting or offensive expressions” the judge or magistrate need not read out the text in open court.

But “may instead disclose in open court the fact of such receipt and shall in any case make the content thereof known to the President of Malta.”

And that was why Magistrate Lia reappointed the case for hearing on Thursday, well before the original date scheduled for next month.

After declaring the fact that she had received such a letter, the magistrate adjourned the case to its pre-scheduled date.

Just as lawyer Jason Azzopardi, assisting the NGO’s President Robert Aquilina who was also present in court, addressed the court, expressing his wish to minute something, Magistrate Lia adjourned the case and suspended the sitting for five minutes.

The magistrate then retired to chambers. The magistrate is at the centre of controversy following her repeated refusal to recuse herself from hearing a case filed by Repubblika against the police commissioner and the attorney general, who the NGO says failed to press charges against various Pilatus officials despite an inquiry recommending that more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, Repubblika pushed its battle up to the highest court with a constitutional case and said it was considering exploring avenues for justice in international fora if need be.

Repubblika has argued that Lia is unfit to hear that case because of her ties to lawyer Pawlu Lia, her father-in-law.

Pawlu Lia served as a lawyer for former minister Konrad Mizzi, former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle and Keith Schembri, Muscat's chief of staff.

The NGO said all are linked to the Pilatus case and Egrant or have ties with foreign investors who were involved in questionable deals with Muscat's government and held accounts in Pilatus bank.

The case continues.

Inspector Sandro Camilleri represented the police commissioner at today’s hearing.