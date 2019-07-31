Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has been made honorary president of a local Juventus fan club.

The judiciary member is the first person not to serve on the committee of the Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero to occupy the honorary role.

He was bestowed with the title at a special ceremony held at the club premises in Marsa and promised to help the club grow further.

The Juventus Club Malta Cuore Bianconero is one of two Juventus fan clubs in Malta.

The magistrate said that the club had “managed to offer a genuine alternative to Juventus fans in Malta and, as a result, created healthy competition that led to a drop in ticket prices offered locally.”

Magistrate Mifsud has donated a series of documentaries to the club and has plans to help it create a Juventus-themed library.

The magistrate joins former club presidents Joseph Borg, Omar Busuttil and Jean Borg as well as founding member George Camilleri and James Mizzi as Honorary Presidents of the club.

During the same ceremony, former President Gordon Pace and former Committee members Charles Caruana, John Sant, Maximilian Zammit, Mark Zahra, Dr Raiza Borg Carr and Saviour Camilleri were recognised for their contribution towards the club.