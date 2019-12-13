Claims by the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination, of a phantom job in a government company, have sparked off an inquiry led by Magistrate Nadine Lia.

The claim was made by Melvin Theuma when testifying in the compilation of evidence against Alfred and George Degiorgio together with Vince Muscat, the hitmen who allegedly planted and set off the car bomb that killed the journalist on October 16, 2017.

Mr Theuma recalled a ‘VIP’ visit to Castille soon after the assassination was contracted, where he was welcomed through the main entrance by Keith Schembri. The former chief of staff showed the “embarrassed” taxi driver around the auberge, offered him an espresso and posed for a photo.

He was then handed over to Sandro Craus, head of customer care, who informed Mr Theuma that he would be getting a job with a ministry “opposite the former opera house.”

It was later established that he was employed with the Housing Maintenance Embellishment Co Ltd, a government company that falls under the Family Ministry. His employment started on May 1 of 2017, the day Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced an early election.

The alleged murder mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, has also referred to the phantom job during civil proceedings before Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff.

The revelations prompted the police to request a magisterial inquiry.

The inquiry over "alleged illegitimate use of public funds and other offences in connection with Melvin Theuma’s employment with a government company between March and October of 2017" has landed before Magistrate Lia.

She has already abstained from presiding over the compilation of evidence against Mr Fenech after his defence lawyers and the lawyers appearing for the slain journalist’s family sought her recusal on the basis of her family ties to Prime Minister’s personal lawyer Pawlu Lia.