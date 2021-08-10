Criminal charges against Magistrate Monica Vella are to be dropped after she settled pending tax dues.

She was facing court action after failing to file VAT returns for work carried out before she was appointed magistrate, sparking an administrative investigation.

While charges were filed in court, she was due to be charged with the minor offence on July 23 before Magistrate Joe Mifsud but it did not happen as police had not yet notified her.

The case was put off to October, the next scheduled VAT sitting.

However, sources close to the tax authorities have confirmed that the magistrate has since filed the missing document and settled pending issues with the taxman.

VAT department officials have started the administrative process for the charges to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, justice ministry sources have indicated that the magistrate may face some kind of rebuke from the chief justice over the matter, however, a decision has not yet been made.

The sources said the magistrate should have settled her VAT issues when she was first appointed to the bench to avoid any embarrassment.

Magistrate Vella was appointed to the bench in May 2015 after having been Xewkija mayor for 11 years and later commissioner for justice in a local tribunal. She had served as a judicial assistant in the superior courts from 2009 until her appointment.

Legal sources have said that pending VAT issues are normally settled administratively, with charges only issued against those who fail to regularise their position after numerous attempts.

In most cases, the issue is settled before reaching court and the prosecution simply withdraws the charges.

“This is a minor issue that should have been addressed without the police getting involved,” the source privy to details of the case added.

In March, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti re-assigned all of Magistrate Vella’s criminal cases in the Gozo court.