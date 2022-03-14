Judd Trump won his first ranking title in a year by thrashing Matthew Selt 10-4 in the final of the inaugural Nirvana Turkish Masters, and thrilled the crowd with a brilliant 147.
In the final of the first-ever professional event staged in Turkey, Trump came from 2-1 down to win nine of the last 11 frames. And he lit up the contest with a marvellous 147 – only the tenth maximum ever made in a final – which brought the enthusiastic fans in Antalya to their feet.
Though Trump won the invitational Cazoo Champion of Champions in November, it had been a disappointing season for the 32-year-old in ranking events until this week, but he now ends a barren spell which had stretched back to March last year. His career tally of ranking crowns moves to 23, putting him sixth on his own in the all-time list, one ahead of Neil Robertson.
