Kevin Magnussen made an eye-catching return to Formula One on Friday when he topped the times in pre-season testing in Bahrain, just 48 hours after replacing Nikita Mazepin at Haas.

Magnussen, dropped by Haas last season, signed a multi-year contract to take over from the Russian driver who was sacked following the invasion of Ukraine.

And the 29-year-old Dane showed no signs of ring rustiness as he set the fastest lap in the more favourable cooler conditions of early evening at the Sakhir circuit.

