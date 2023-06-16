Popular Dane Kevin Magnussen is set to celebrate his 150th Formula One start at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix with Haas team chief Guenther Steiner urging him to focus on race pace.

Magnussen and Haas have struggled in recent races and are level on points with midfield rivals Alfa Romeo as they head to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

"We need to do work on our race pace and really do our best," Steiner said.

"Everything is so close – there's a lot of midfield competition and all within just a few tenths."

Magnussen, who has performed consistently overall since returning to Haas last year, despite a drop-off in the second half of last season, said he is grateful for his opportunities in Formula One.

"It's great for me to have had such a long time in Formula One," he said.

