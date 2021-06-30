Floriana’s recruitment of young players continued on Wednesday after the Premier League club announced that they had signed wing back Adam Magri Overend.

The Malta U-21 international looked set to agree terms on a new contract with Sta Lucia FC but talks stalled and Floriana FC made an offer to the player which he accepted and put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

“Attacking right-back Adam Magri Overend has agreed terms to become a Floriana Football Club player as from season 2021/22,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“The 21-year-old promising talent has chosen Floriana as the next step forward of his ambitious career following impressive performances in the Premier League with Santa Lucia.

