Magro Brothers (Foods) Ltd is a leading agro-processing company with over 100 years of history and a vast experi-ence in exporting table sauces and condiments. At present, Magro Brothers supplies a va-riety of food products to nu-merous multinational brand owners and in major retail out-lets in over 20 countries across five continents.

The first international busi-ness opportunity for Magro Brothers came just a few days after the company was created over 100 years ago as it began supplying the Royal Navy based in Malta.

The most strategically sig-nificant export happened in 2004 when the company started supplying the second largest supermarket chain in UK. To be able to supply this client, the Magro Brothers manufacturing plant in Xewk-ija, Gozo, had to undergo a rigorous audit process by the client and by international cer-tification bodies. Furthermore, the quality of the products had to be of a very high standard while maintaining a competitive pricing structure. These requirements set very high standards in the company’s manufacturing process which was maintained thereafter. Today, the company boasts a British Retail Consortium (BRC) Grade AA+ (unannounced) food safety certification, organic certification and ISO 22000.

The Exports Team at Magro Brothers Ltd is led by a trading director, who is assisted by an executive and a logistic coordinator. The team has vast experience in sales, business development and logistics, working directly with existing and prospective clients and submitting bids for international tenders. The chairman and CEO are also involved in the company’s internationalisation process and meet regularly with major clients.

While the company was a regular exhibitor at international fairs, due to current travel restrictions the focus has shifted to exhibiting in online fairs and other virtual activities. TradeMalta’s assistance is proving to be instrumental for the company to meet potential clients from across the globe online. With the support of TradeMalta, Magro Brothers Ltd has been able to obtain market insights, industry data and other useful information relevant to the export process.

Magro Brothers Ltd is always on the lookout for importers, distributors, retailers and brand owners to promote the company’s products. The company also offers its wide and highly valued expertise in the research and development of new agro-processed prod-ucts and recipes.

Products developed by Magro Brothers Ltd won numerous awards, including the ‘Great Taste Award’ in Ireland in 2019 and 2016 for its ketchup with Italian sun ripened tomatoes and aged wine vinegar, the ‘Gulfood Innovation Award’ in Dubai in 2017 for its Spoon Stock Chicken Bouil-lon, and the ‘Prodotto dell’Anno’ in Italy in 2013 for the distinctive ketchup with balsamic vinegar of Modena. These awards certify the company’s commitment to product excellence and make the team proud of the company’s successes.

For more information on Magro Brothers Ltd, visit https://www.magro.com.mt/

For export-related assistance, visit https://www.trademalta.org/