Matthew Magro won the BOV Bowling National U-23 Championship, with Sara Xuereb winning her eighth consecutive title in this category in dominant style.

Nicholas Muscat and Ruslana Grima were crowned winner in the U-16 category while Nicolai Mallia and Karlise Bartolo won the U-12 category. The championships were organised by the Malta Ten Pin Bowling Association and played at the Eden Superbowl.

