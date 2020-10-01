Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was Thursday named in England’s squad for games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark after being dropped following his conviction in a Greek court.
Gareth Southgate called up Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the first time, as well as Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.
