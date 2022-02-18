Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo as the club battle to end the season in the Premier League’s top four.

Maguire has been well below his best this season and it has been reported the United skipper feels undermined by Ronaldo’s influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.

United forward Marcus Rashford dismissed talk of a dressing room divide involving Ronaldo earlier this week and Maguire has rejected the latest reports.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” he posted on Twitter on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at Leeds.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta