Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hailed the huge progress the Red Devils have made in his 18 months at the club but said much more improvement was needed to deliver major trophies.

United extended their unbeaten league run to 12 matches and their away record to 16 without defeat with a 0-0 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League.

A mammoth 33 points divided the sides last season as Liverpool romped to their first league title in 30 years.

However, a much tighter fight for the title is in store this season, with just five points separating the top six.

“You can see how much we have improved since I’ve been here,” said Maguire, who joined for a world-record fee for a defender from Leicester in August 2019.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta