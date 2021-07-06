Harry Maguire insists he never feared for his England career after a turbulent year on and off the pitch that will see him aim to make amends against Denmark in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Just 11 months ago, the Manchester United captain found himself locked up in a Greek jail for two days after a post-season holiday went wrong.

Maguire, 28, was given a suspended 21-month sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a police officer, swearing, resisting arrest and bribery during an incident in Mykonos.

He always protested his innocence and launched an appeal which nullifies the verdict and means he has no criminal record ahead of a full retrial.

The incident just days after the end of the delayed 2019/20 season had consequences that rolled into the new season.

