Harry Maguire says he feels vindicated over his decision to stay and fight for his place at Manchester United after forcing his way back into Erik ten Hag's team.

The 30-year-old England defender's future appeared to lie away from Old Trafford after he lost his starting place last season and was stripped of the captaincy but he ended up staying put.

Maguire remained confident he would win his place back and has started the club's past eight matches in all competitions.

Asked it feels like personal vindication for staying at United, he said: "Of course.

"I played a few games last year, 16 or 17 starts, and I felt like I performed really well in the games I played in. I just didn't play as many as I would have liked.

