Harry Maguire announced Sunday he is no longer captain of Manchester United following talks with manager Erik ten Hag.

Reports earlier this month suggested Ten Hag was set to remove the England international from the role following Maguire’s limited appearances under the Dutch boss last season.

The central defender made just eight Premier League starts, sparking speculation over his future with the English giants.

But what is now certain is he will no longer be the skipper at Old Trafford, with Maguire writing on Twitter: “After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain.

“He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.”

