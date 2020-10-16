Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Harry Maguire will “bounce back” after his torrid start to the season but could miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle through injury.

The 27-year-old — the world’s most expensive defender — has struggled for Manchester United since a well-documented Greek court case in August.

Maguire was given a suspended 21-month sentence for a range of charges, including assaulting a police officer, when on holiday in Mykonos. However, that sentence has been nullified until an appeal and a retrial in a higher court.

