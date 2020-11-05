A cleaner who allegedly stole over €5000 worth of jewellery from the residence where she had been working as a maid, was granted bail following her arraignment on Thursday.

Graziella Debono, 43 of Zabbar, allegedly made off with the valuables on the last day of employment with the owner of the house, towards the end of October.

The woman was tracked down as the suspect and was arrested by officers from the Major Crimes squad.

She pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft and recidivism.

A request for bail was upheld by the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, against a deposit of €200 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.

Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Mario Mifsud were defence counsel.