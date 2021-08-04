Malta International Airport welcomed three inaugural Ryanair flights from Brindisi and Genoa in Italy, and Sofia in Bulgaria.

Bi-weekly flights to Brindisi (Tuesdays and Saturdays), Genoa (Tuesdays and Saturdays) and Sofia (Mondays and Fridays) will be operated by Ryanair until October.

While Brindisi is a brand-new route between Malta and southern Italy, Genoa has made a comeback to MIA’s flight schedule following a brief absence and the Sofia route is currently also served by Wizz Air.