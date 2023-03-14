The 22nd edition of the Louis Borg Cup was won by Mellieħa Libertas for the first time in their history after they beat BUPA Luxol, who were searching for their fourth Cup success, in the final series over the weekend.

The series was greatly influenced by the proceedings of the first few minutes of the second half of the first game when Mellieħa moved from an almost tied game to a 23-point lead within a few minutes thereby putting pressure on Luxol who could never recover this lost ground. The second game was a much more balanced encounter with Luxol practically throwing away a late lead.

The northerners celebrated their first seasonal success and now will look forward to the playoffs, where there is also a possibility that they will face the same Luxol in the semifinals, as well the Knock-Out final against Starlites next month. The first game set off with quite a fiery start with the first quarter ending on a 20-20 tied score.

