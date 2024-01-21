Mike Maignan fired back on Saturday at “ignorant” fans who aimed monkey chants at the France goalkeeper during AC Milan’s dramatic 3-2 win at Udinese which was temporarily halted due to the abuse.

Milan are six points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who are in Saudi Arabia contesting the Italian Super Cup, in third place after Noah Okafor poked home the winner in the third minute of stoppage time.

But the match was marred by a group of Udinese supporters racially abusing Maignan during the first half, leading to referee Fabio Maresca stopping play and a livid Maignan storming down the tunnel with his teammates.

Talking to Sky Sport, Maignan said that he first heard monkey chants when he collected the ball for his first goal kick, after which he “said nothing”.

