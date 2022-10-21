Mike Maignan will be unavailable for AC Milan until January due to a calf injury, coach Stefano Pioli said on Friday, casting doubt on the France international’s chances of going to the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Maignan injured himself in training on Wednesday while preparing to make his Milan return after picking up the same knock on international duty last month.

The Italian champions initially said Maignan would be assessed in 10 days’ time but Pioli told reporters that the 27-year-old would miss the rest of 2022 for the Italian champions.

