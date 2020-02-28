Temporary repairs in Triq San Pawl, the main road through St Paul’s Bay, will start on Monday, Infrastructure Malta said.

It will take an estimated four weeks to repair the road. During that period, sections of the road will be closed in both directions and there will be no direct access from the centre of St Paul's Bay to Xemxija Bay, or vice-versa.

The repairs are intended to make the road safer until more permanent works to rebuild it with new foundations and footpaths is undertaken.

Separately, the Water Services Corporation is upgrading the area’s sewers and potable water pipelines.

Road users have been urged to follow diversion signs to nearby streets or through the St Paul’s Bay Bypass.

Bus routes will also be diverted to the bypass.

In mornings and late afternoon peak hours, the St Paul’s Bay council will be operating a shuttle bus service between the temporary bus stops along the diversion route and the centre of St Paul’s Bay.