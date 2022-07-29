The Santa Venera tunnels will be closed for traffic on Sunday so that fireworks for the locality's feast can be let off from the main thoroughfare.

The road will remain closed between 6.30pm and 11pm, Transport Malta said.

Its officers will be on-site to guide traffic towards alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a series of roads in St Julian's - a summer tourist hotspot - are also being closed over the weekend because of the locality's festa.

The following streets will closed, as announced by the St Julian's local council:

Friday: Triq Sant’ Elena, Triq San Enriku, Triq il-Kullegg l-Antik, Triq it-torri, Triq Censu Tabone, Pjazza Balluta and Triq Manwel Dimech from 8.30pm till 00.30am to make way for the band marches.

Saturday: Triq Censu Tabone and Triq it-Torri between 6pm and 6.30pm to make way for the procession, while Triq it-Torri, Triq il-Kullegg l-Antik, Triq Censu Tabone and Pjazza Balluta will be closed between 8.15pm and 11.15pm.

Saturday 6am till Monday 1.30am: Telghet San Giljan and l-Pjazza tal-Balluta to allow for the letting off of fireworks.

Sunday: Triq Sant’ Elena, Triq San Enriku, Triq Camenzuli, Triq Patri Marjanu Vella, Triq il-Kullegg l-Antik, Triq Mrabat, Triq is-Sorijiet, Triq il-Qalb Mqaddsa, Sqaq Imrabat, Triq Bonavita, Triq il-Ballut, Triq Sant’Anglu, Triq Gafar and Triq Manuel Dimech between 10.30am and 2.30pm because of band marches.

Also on Sunday between 6pm and 10.30pm Triq Censu Tabone, Triq it-Torri, Triq il-Kullegg l-Antik, Triq San Enriku, Triq Sant’Elena, Triq Manwel Dimech and Pjazzza Balluta.

Any cars still parked there will be removed by 3pm.