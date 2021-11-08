Works to replace a main sewer pipe are to take place after raw sewage poured into a primary school, the government's water service has promised.

The schoolyard where pupils of St Paul's Bay primary school usually play each day had to be closed on Monday as the leak continued.

It was first reported on Thursday when pupils had to wade through faeces and water to get to school.

The problem is linked to drainage works carried out in nearby Triq San Ġużepp.

A spokesperson for the Water Services Corporation confirmed there was further spillage into the area.

“Another incident took place this morning at 10am while repairs were being carried out," he said. "Unfortunately, sewage did leak into the school yard, but the area was disinfected immediately.”

Yard out of bounds

He said the yard will be refrained from being used as a precaution after a decision was taken by the health and safety office of the school.

“The corporation will make an intensive intervention to change the main drain immediately,” he said but gave no time line as to when the works are expected to be complete.

He said the main cause of the sewage outflow is due to the network being unable to cope with the number of users.

“The whole area is problematic, and this upgrade is part of a huge project which will start next year, where services in Xemxija and St.Paul’s Bay will be upgraded," he said.

The latest incident was highlighted by Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar, who posted footage and images on facebook.

Pictures show the sewage seeping under the school gate.

Cutajar said the situation is unacceptable and called for immediate action.

A resident, who lives in the road where works are taking place, said that whilst the sewage is cleaned the smell is "unbearable".

"Once again this morning we faced another sewage spillage, and whilst the area has been cleaned the smell is so strong, it's unbearable," she said.

"I cannot open my windows, I pity the children and teachers in the school, who also keep the windows closed."