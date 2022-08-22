The MSE Equity Price Index advanced by 0.1% to 3,657.210 points on Monday as gains in MIA and Lombard outweighed the decline in APS. Meanwhile, BOV and Trident closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity was subdued at just €0.02 million.

Main Street Complex plc published its interim results showing a recovery in revenue to €0.36 million compared to €0.22 million in H1 2021. The revenues generated during the first six months of this year are only 8% lower than the record revenues of €0.4 million generated in H1 2019.

Overall, the company reported a net profit of €0.15 million (H1 2021: €0.05 million) and the directors declared a net interim dividend of €0.00671 per share. The dividend will be paid by not later than 12 September to all shareholders as at close of trading on Thursday 25 August. The equity remained inactive on Monday.

Also in the property sector, VBL plc published its interim results showing a strong increase in revenues to €0.89 million compared to €0.20 million in H1 2021. Despite the increase in business, the company still reported a net loss of €0.13 million which however is inferior to the loss of €0.42 million reported in the first half of 2021. The equity remained inactive today.

Malta International Airport plc rebounded by 1.7% to regain the €5.95 level across three deals totalling 975 shares.

The positive performing equity on Monday was Lombard Bank Malta plc as it advanced by 1.6% to the €1.95 level on a single deal of 2,760 shares.

In contrast, APS Bank plc shed 2.3% to the €0.64 level as 6,461 shares changed hands.

Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the €0.85 level on a single deal of 7,940 shares.

Trident Estates plc traded unchanged at the €1.48 level albeit on low volumes.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the fourth consecutive session as it dropped by a further 0.16% to 940.374 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area drifted higher amid expectations of further interest rate hikes by major central banks. Meanwhile, a leading investment bank reported that inflation in the UK could reach 18.6% next year which is likely to lead the UK economy into a recession.

www.rizzofarrugia.com