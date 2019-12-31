Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies are set to clear in time for a relatively bright start to 2020.

The Meteorological Office forecast a mainly sunny and dry New Year’s Day.

Tuesday’s rather strong winds were also expected to gradually die down to allow islanders and visitors enjoy a calmer start to the New Year, characterised by light to moderate winds blowing from a north-northwesterly direction, becoming moderate to rather strong as the day progresses.

The chilly weather of recent days, caused by air descending from Russia due to a cold anticyclone covering most of Europe, will persist in the first few days of 2020.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, the air temperature is forecast to peak at a maximum of 15°C and drop to a low of 7°C, with the minimum temperature gaining a couple of degrees by the weekend.

These forecast end-of-year temperatures will see 2019 end on a nippy note. But the coldest New Year’s Eve on record remains the last day of 2014, when the air temperature plummeted to 2.1°C and the Maltese islands woke up to a frosty 2015.

For more live weather updates from the Meteorological Office, you may visit https://www.maltairport.com/weather.