Kobbie Mainoo scored a 97th minute winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 4-3 win at Wolves on Thursday after blowing a two-goal lead.

Marcus Rashford’s goalscoring return, days after being fined for missing training after a night out, looked set to grab the headlines as United sped into a 2-0 lead.

Scott McTominay restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion after Pablo Sarabia’s penalty got Wolves back in the game.

