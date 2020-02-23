Q: Last summer, together with the residents of the block of flats where I live, I signed an agreement with a local company that provides lift maintenance services. The agreement was signed after the lift was inspected and confirmed to be in good working condition.

Unfortunately, a month later the lift stopped working and the maintenance company was contacted to repair it. After several weeks chasing the company to fix it, and hearing all sorts of ex­cu­ses, we were informed that they were unable to repair the lift. We agreed to terminate the service agreement and the company in question also agreed to refund us the money paid. This was two months ago and we are still waiting for our money. What can we do to get our money back?

A: When consumers enter into a sales agreement with a trader, they are entitled to be provided with the agreed product or service. If the trader is unable to honour the sales contract, then consumers may not only cancel the agreement but may also request to be refunded the money paid. Hence, your claim to cancel the service agreement and request a refund is justified.

Since the company has not yet refunded you the money, at this point you need to make your request for a refund in writing. In this correspondence you need to indicate a date by when you expect to receive the money and inform the company that, if this date is not adhered to, you will register a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs. This correspondence is best sent by registered post.

If you do not receive the refund by the indicated date, then you may lodge a complaint through the following link below.

https://mccaa.org.mt/home/complaint