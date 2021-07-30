Since 2017, maintenance work has been carried out on more than half the social housing blocks spread across the island, the government said on Friday.

There are 1,117 social accommodation blocks in all, 600 of which (54 per cent) have benefitted from improvement works.

Social Accommodation Minister Roderick Galdes said during a press conference that by the end of the year, the facade of a further 61 blocks will get a facelift, while work will also be carried out on the common parts of 112 blocks.

Regional development fund will meanwhile be invested in new lifts in 158 blocks by the end of 2022.