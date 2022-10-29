Malta’s past and present combined on Saturday at the Rolex Middle Sea Race final prize giving.

Held, as is now tradition, in the 16th century former-Sacra Infermeria overlooking Grand Harbour, scene of the start one week ago, the story of the event was all but completed, just as the finishers conclude their own story as the cross the finish line.

This year’s edition, the 43rd in the long and illustrious history of the Mediterranean’s most demanding and renowned 600 mile offshore race, will be remembered for light winds, dogged determination and the remarkable imagery from the racecourse.

Its character, so diametrically opposed to last year, it is hard to imagine the two races took place over the same track at the same time of year.

The principal success stories of the 2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race recognised at the prize giving included: Teasing Machine – overall winner under IRC and recipient of the Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy; Mana – multihull line honours winner and recipient of the Captain Morgan Trophy for victory under MOCRA; Leopard 3 – monohull line honours winner and recipient of the RLR Trophy and Wild Joe – ORC Category winner and recipient of the Boccale del Mediterraneo Trophy.

Click here for full story