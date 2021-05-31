Majjistral Nature and History Park has filed a report to the environment authority over an unauthorised clean-up on Sunday morning.

It follows a Facebook post on Monday morning in which Mellieħa councillor Rebecca Bartolo Cutajar, a policy consultant at the Environment Ministry, reported about a clean-up activity she held with members of the youth association of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Malta. She said they had requested the guidance and approval for the cleanup from Mellieħa council.

Her post was later deleted.

In a Facebook post, Majjistral Park management said that 10-12 bags of vegetation was collected.

It said it was also informed by the public that clean-up participants were seen walking on the sand dunes, which is prohibited because of their protected status.

The park said it was not advised about this activity and did not approve it. A permit is a requirement, according to site regulations.

“Majjistral Park condemns such activities that are not authorised by the competent authorities, causing damage to biodiversity. The reason proper permits are needed is for the authorites to make sure no damage is caused by the activity.”

The management has reported the clean-up to the Environment and Resources Authority.

Bartolo Cutajar did not reply to questions from Times of Malta.