Young artists across the country are being invited to win cash prizes and creative kudos for themselves and their school in the hottest art competition to hit Malta in recent history. This month international heavy-hitter The Sovereign Art Foundation launches the third edition of its Student Art Prize for Malta and Gozo, aimed at empowering and inspiring the next generation of creative artists

It was back in 2017 when the Sovereign Group first appeared on my radar: a global financial organisation with an office in Birkirkara. As an artist, however, finance didn’t particularly tickle my tastebuds, so I didn’t give the introduction much thought, until a cursory glance at their website made me sit up and take notice. It transpired that Sovereign had an art foundation and, internationally at least, they had it going on: big name artists, huge prizes, glamour, prestige and inspirational charity work.

Film director Baz Luhrmann representing the Sovereign Art Foundation.

I also discovered the Sovereign Asian Art Prize, the “largest and most established contemporary art prize in Asia-Pacific” held annually in Hong Kong since 2003 and aimed at mid-career artists. Artwork is judged by a panel of world-class art specialists who select the winner of the coveted first prize of $30,000. Previous winners include Adrian Wong, Haris Purnomo and Rashid Rana, and if you haven’t heard of them, you probably will soon. The shortlisted pieces are auctioned and proceeds split between the artists and charitable causes. 2019 also saw Vogue come on board with the $5,000 Vogue Hong Kong Women’s Art Prize presented to the highest scoring female artist.

Generous charity patrons bid for the artworks at Sovereign’s annual Hong Kong gala auction, and the money raised provides support and rehabilitation to traumatised and disadvantaged children. This healing work is carried out using art therapies no less; so that the actual process of creating art is used as the means by which these wounded little souls can begin to heal. The dual focus is to “recognise the growing wealth of contemporary art talent” and “bring the proven benefits of expressive arts to disadvantaged children”. Now I don’t know about you, but to me this virtuous circle was magical; a recipe with my most favourite ingredients.

Sovereign’s founder, charismatic art collector Howard Bilton, established the foundation to “use art to fund and promote art programmes” using art as a means of rehabilitation, education and therapy.

According to Bilton, “Art therapy is now a recognised science and we have proved over 15 years that the arts can change behaviour, build confidence and give a chance to the poorest elements of society.”

Bilton is a university professor, a qualified barrister and regularly writes for the Telegraph and Financial Times. I’ve also been told he spent his first ever pay cheque on a painting. Most definitely my kind of guy. This Renaissance man realised that to raise a lot of money, he would have to create “a world class art prize that would attract the very best artists”. Given that the foundation has so far raised in excess of $6,000,000 and helped thousands of disadvantaged children, it’s fair to say ‘the boy did good’.

The SAF also attracts big names from the creative and entertainment industries to endorse and promote its activities. Writer, director and producer Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby) describes how Sovereign sees art as “an active way of liberating kids in countries which are oppressed”.

“Sovereign have got a two-way street going on, they are very much into promoting up and coming artists (but also) using art with less fortunate children.”

The SAF also runs student versions of the art prize in Hong Kong, Bahrain, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Mauritius, Portugal and Singapore, the aim being to “inspire and reward young artists in the community” and to “celebrate the importance of art in the education system”.

This was all well and good, but what about Malta? Well, after a bit of sniffing around, I was happy to discover that Sovereign was in the early stages of setting up a new student art prize for Malta and Gozo. The timing was right and I wanted to help. We set up a meeting and I ended up being invited onto the judging panel, where I have remained ever since. Two years on I get a warm glow thinking about how far it has come, and considering the dramatic increase in the number of entries received in year two, I can’t wait to see what happens the third time around.

The competition is designed to bring out the best in the artist. Each year a theme is chosen. Year one coincided with Valletta being European Capital of Culture, so naturally ‘Valletta 2018’ was the obvious choice. In year two it was ‘freedom’ and this time around it is ‘joy.’ Artists interpret the theme as they see fit and in any visual arts medium, providing it is a static, two-dimensional piece.

Straight, winner of the judges prize 2019 by Andrew Deguara from GF Abela Junior College.

Competitions can be very motivating and public recognition can have quite an impact. When I was 13 a portrait I’d drawn of my brother was hung in the foyer of our school. I cannot tell you how transformative the feedback turned out to be; it helped shape my sense of self as an artist and gave me confidence in my abilities. Sovereign takes the top 12 shortlisted entries each year and tours them around Malta in a series of public exhibitions, so that thousands of people can visit the work and vote for their favourite. Last time over 3,000 public votes were cast for the public choice prize. Venues include Palazzo Ferreira, Mater Dei, Carob Tree Food Court and the Duke shopping centre. It’s great exposure at an age when a little recognition can go a long way.

Previous judges prize winner Andrew Deguara describes how it felt to win. “I was shocked, but in a good way. I worked pretty hard for it so it meant a lot.” To artists considering entering the competition his advice is to “plan out and research your topic beforehand. It really helps the piece fall into place.”

Stephen Griffiths, CEO of the Sovereign Group Malta, is keen to focus on the importance of art in the education system and helping local schools to enrich their visual arts provision. “With this financial support we want to help Malta’s schools to buy what they need to give the next generation of artists the raw materials for creative expression.” Maria Regina Secondary School is a previous winner and according to art teacher Marielle Zarb, “winning the cash prize has made a lot of difference to our school, we have purchased new furniture and storage equipment for the art room and lots of art materials.”

There are several prizes up for grabs. First prize in the public vote is €250 for the student and €600 for their school’s art department. The second prizes are €100 and €400 respectively. But the big one is the judges’ prize. This year’s panel includes Sovereign’s chairman Howard Bilton, its Malta CEO Stephen Griffiths, art historian and writer Caroline Miggiani, artists James Vella Clark and Dominique Ciancio, and of course myself, Laura Swale, artist and art-repreneur (yes it’s a word). The big winner receives €500 for themself and €2,000 for their school. Winners will be announced at the prize-giving ceremony at Malta Society of Arts in April 2020.

Sovereign are currently seeking new sponsors for the competition and invite interested parties to get in touch. Contact from art therapists is also welcome, as are proposals for worthy causes who might benefit from the art therapies being planned going forward. Current sponsors and supporters include Allura, VeeGeeBee Art, Palazzo de la Salle, The Duke shopping centre and Dormaxpress.

The competition is open to students at secondary and post-secondary schools, aged 17 or under at the time of entry. All schools have been e-mailed details of how to register their students. Students are advised to contact their school, college or Head of Art for more information. The entry period is December 16 to January 10.

Finally, in the words of the man who started it all: “SAF is pleased to work with the community in Malta and Gozo and bring the best of the arts to the Malta public in this exhibition and prize initiative.” So, if your teenager is the next Caravaggio, Esprit Barthet, Banksy or Ai Weiwei, point them this way for a leg-up to an exciting future.

Enter at www.sovereignartfoundation.com, follow on Facebook at The SAF Students Prize, Malta and Gozo, contact on eventsmalta@sovereignartfoundation.com or +356 2122 8411.