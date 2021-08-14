The MSE Equity Total Return Index (MSE) closed the week marginally lower, with a 0.2% decline, to finish at 8,007.572. The negative performance suffered by major banks and Santumas Shareholdings plc dragged the equity index lower – albeit partially compensated on the back of strong performance across shares within the property sector, as well as Lombard Bank Malta plc.

Total weekly turnover increased to €0.6m. In all, 19 equities were active, as gainers and fallers tallied to seven.

HSBC Bank Malta plc saw its shares lose 3.6% this week, a result of 13 transactions, involving 55,232 shares. The bank’s shares are currently down by 11.1% on a year-to-date basis.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) shares eased by 0.6%. The bank’s equity recorded 12 trades of 60,751 shares, with a trading value of €54,411.

BOV shares finished the week at €0.89 and is currently 6.3% lower since January.

Heading in the opposite direction were shares of Lombard Bank Malta plc, advancing by 1.6% to €1.87 as 6,638 shares worth €12,390 were executed.

The board of FIMBank plc met on August 12 to approve the consolidated and the Bank’s Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30.

The FIMBank Group reported an after-tax profit of $1m, compared to a $19.4m after-tax loss registered for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The group’s net operating revenues increased by 16% from $19.2m to $22.1m. Net interest income dropped by 23% to $12.7m. Net fees and commission rose by 18% to $5.8m, as the group recorded new transactions and business volumes picked-up. Operating expenses for the first six months increased by 12% when compared to the same period last year.

Total equity declined by $2 million due to a downward valuation of financial assets held at fair value.

GO plc was the most liquid equity during the week, as 17 trades involving 41,847 shares led to a decline of 1.7% in the telecommunications company’s share price, ending the week at the €3.40 price level.

The board of GO plc approved the group interim unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30.

Group revenue in the first six months of 2021 amounted to €93.9m, an increase of €2.3m, or 2.5%, over the comparative period in 2020.

Consolidated EBIDTA was down from €35.5m in the same period during 2020 to €34.8m as at June 2021. Cash generation from operations experienced an increase up until June 2021 when compared to the first six months of last year.

In June, GO plc issued 10-year unsecured bonds at a fixed coupon of 3.5%. The bonds issued were fully subscribed.

Its subsidiary BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) experienced a drop of 1.2% in its share price, as six trades with a trading value of €38,437 were involved. BMIT shares closed the week at €0.49.

RS2 Software plc shares closed the week unchanged at €1.76. One transaction with a trading value of €10,384 was recorded. Similarly, the company’s preference shares traded flat and closed at €1.80, as three trades over 2,416 shares were executed.

Harvest Technology plc continued to lose ground, as three transactions involving 7,870 shares were recorded. The company ended the week at the €1.55 price level.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) traded flat during the week on low volume.

The hotel chain’s equity was involved in six transactions with a mere value of €5,983. IHI shares closed at the €0.65.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) shares lost some of last week’s gain, as four trades of 4,020 shares dragged the Airport’s equity 0.8% lower, to close the week at €6.25.

On a year-to-date basis, MIA is trading 0.8% higher.

Last Tuesday, MIA published last month’s traffic results, showing a total passenger movements of 311,692, recouping 39% of July 2019 traffic levels.

Throughout the month, travel opportunities for the local market continued to increase as Air France launched three weekly flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and two brand-new routes to Chania and Cagliari were added to Malta International Airport’s summer schedule, among other traffic developments. July also saw the return of the United Kingdom among Malta International Airport’s top five markets.

During Tuesday’s trading session 40,000 shares over three trades did not impact the price of Maltapost plc, as it closed unchanged at €1.24.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc trended higher, to end the week at €8.50, a week-on-week increase of 2.4%. Trading value reached €6,452. The company’s shares are trading 9% higher on a year-to-date basis.

PG plc ended the week unchanged at the €2.20 price level. One trade during Tuesday’s trading session involving just 433 shares was recorded.

During the week, PG plc announced that its board will be meeting on August 25, 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, approve its Annual Report and the audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021.

Plaza Centres plc advanced as its equity saw one trade of 20,000 shares increase its price by 1.1%, to close at €0.90.

Santumas Shareholdings plc was this week’s worst performer, as the equity plummeted by 46% to close at a multi-year low of €0.75.

Four trades involving 36,598 shares were recorded. The company announced that its forthcoming Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2021.

MIDI plc continued last week’s positive performance, as it gained 3.5% during the week, with two trades during Monday’s session involving 7,000 shares pushing the equity higher. The company’s shares are down 7.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Malita Investments plc recovered last week’s loss, as it advanced by 3.1%. This jump in share price resulted from five trades with a trading value of €97,925. The equity closed at the €0.83 price level.

Malta Properties Company plc climbed 4.8% to a four-week high of €0.55, as 4,500 shares changed hands over three deals.

Trident Estates plc shares were this week’s best performer, after recording a week-on-week increase of 12.1%. One trade during Tuesday’s session ensured that the company’s share price ended the week in the green. The company’s equity closed at €1.57.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index declined by 0.2%, to end the week at 1,114.074 points. The 2.2% MGS 2035 was the best performer, as it gained 1%, while the 2.3% MGS 2029 suffered the biggest decline, as it dropped by 2.6%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week 0.1% higher at 1,140.330 points. The 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured € 2025 gained 2% and ended the week as the best performer. On the other hand, the 3.75% AXI 2029 S2 suffered the biggest drop, as it declined by 5.6 per cent.

In the Prospects MTF market, activity was spread across nine issues, as turnover amounted to €131,968. The 4.75% KA Finance plc Secured Callable Bonds 2026-2029 was the most liquid, as weekly turnover reached €63,075.

