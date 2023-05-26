Updated 1.10pm
A flyover at the Marsa Junction was closed to traffic on Friday morning due to a major spill of cooking oil.
The spill, which sources described as "major", occurred on a flyover connecting Triq Garibaldi in Luqa to Aldo Moro Road in Marsa and has caused significant traffic in the area.
Large amounts of oil spilled down onto a road lying beneath the flyover.
The incident occurred when a truck carrying oil used for popcorn failed, dropping its load onto the road.
Roads will need to be resurfaced: sources
Contractors have been deployed to the site to begin a clean-up operation, with the Civil Protection Department also on-site.
But sources told Times of Malta that impacted roads will most likely need to be resurfaced with new layers of asphalt to be rendered safe again.
A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that questions about the incident should be directed to the CPD. A press briefing about the incident is scheduled to take place at Infrastructure Malta offices at 2pm.
The flyover connects traffic heading from Luqa to Marsa and is a key part of Malta's Ten-T priority road network. It was opened in late 2019 as part of the €70 million Marsa Junction project.
