Updated 1.10pm

A flyover at the Marsa Junction was closed to traffic on Friday morning due to a major spill of cooking oil.

The spill, which sources described as "major", occurred on a flyover connecting Triq Garibaldi in Luqa to Aldo Moro Road in Marsa and has caused significant traffic in the area.

Large amounts of oil spilled down onto a road lying beneath the flyover.

The incident occurred when a truck carrying oil used for popcorn failed, dropping its load onto the road.

A river of cooking oil flowed beneath the flyover. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Roads will need to be resurfaced: sources

Contractors have been deployed to the site to begin a clean-up operation, with the Civil Protection Department also on-site.

But sources told Times of Malta that impacted roads will most likely need to be resurfaced with new layers of asphalt to be rendered safe again.

Sand laid on the flyover to absorb the oil.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that questions about the incident should be directed to the CPD. A press briefing about the incident is scheduled to take place at Infrastructure Malta offices at 2pm.

The flyover connects traffic heading from Luqa to Marsa and is a key part of Malta's Ten-T priority road network. It was opened in late 2019 as part of the €70 million Marsa Junction project.