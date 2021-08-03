Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti’s third episode of Rewind: Great Exhibitions Revisited, which recalls some of the organisation’s major exhibitions, was recently launched.

One of the costumes displayed at the Costume in Malta exhibition held at The Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta in 1998.

This episode, which is being released in two parts, revisits the Costume in Malta exhibition held over 20 years ago, in 1998. The exhibition was held at The Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta and presented all aspects of clothing, ranging from the humble attire of country folk to the lavish costumes of the more privileged classes.

Vicki Ann Cremona, Marquis Nicholas de Piro, Claire Bonavia, Lewis Zammit and Evelyn Baluci, who were involved in various aspects of the setting up and research process, share interesting stories from behind the scenes. They shed light on the discovery of unique treasures and the time-consuming process of making the mannequins for each garment.

To watch the episode, log on to: https://fb.watch/77m9leO8Yp/.

Part two of the episode will be launched in early September.